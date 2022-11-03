Lynn Jones, 79, of Paducah passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Lynn was retired from GAF/ISP as a utility supervisor and a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church. He enjoyed many things in his wonderful life. He was an avid golfer at Rolling Hills Country Club where he spent many days drinking coffee and laughing with his buddies or looking for golf balls that “weren’t his.” When he wasn’t playing golf, you could always find him on the couch watching UK basketball, the Cardinals or Braves baseball; but over any professional sport watching his grandchildren play the sports he loved brought him the most joy of all. He will be remembered by everyone he touched.
Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Sue Nan Jones of Paducah; four children, Todd (Chandra) Jones of Paducah, Trae (Brenda) Jones of Paducah, Britt (Mendi) Jones of Paducah, Natalie (Tim) Orange of Paducah; 11 grandchildren, Alyssa, Michael, Blake, Hannah, Kyle, Victoria, Abby, Hope, Brooks, Luke, Garrett; five great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Grayson, Marleigh, MacKenzie, Mason; and one great-great-grandson, Bennett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Jones Sr. and Lou Anna Jones.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Twelve Oaks Baptist Church with the Rev. Boogie Butler and Danny Orazine officiating. Private burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 1 p.m. to service hour on Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
