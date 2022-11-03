Lynn Jones, 79, of Paducah passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Lynn was retired from GAF/ISP as a utility supervisor and a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church. He enjoyed many things in his wonderful life. He was an avid golfer at Rolling Hills Country Club where he spent many days drinking coffee and laughing with his buddies or looking for golf balls that “weren’t his.” When he wasn’t playing golf, you could always find him on the couch watching UK basketball, the Cardinals or Braves baseball; but over any professional sport watching his grandchildren play the sports he loved brought him the most joy of all. He will be remembered by everyone he touched.

Service information

Nov 5
Visitation
Saturday, November 5, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
Twelve Oaks Baptist Church
2110 New Holt Rd,
Paducah, KY 42001
Nov 5
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 5, 2022
1:00PM
Twelve Oaks Baptist Church
2110 New Holt Rd,
Paducah, KY 42001
