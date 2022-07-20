GOLO — Lynette Baldwin, 75, of Golo, passed away on Sunday July 17, 2022.
Lynette was born on May 16, 1947, to William Howard “Bill” Baldwin and Sylvia Lou Baldwin (Prichard) in Mayfield. Lynette’s pursuits in life were teaching, being a caring daughter, sister & friend and being a doting aunt. Lynette is known for quick wit, a contagious smile and meticulous attention to detail. She loved reading, traveling and the outdoors.
Lynette graduated with honors from Calloway County High School in 1965 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree of Education at Murray State University. After graduating, she started her first job as a 3rd and 4th grade teacher at McNabb Elementary in Paducah, eventually teaching and overseeing the gifted program for all of Paducah Independent Schools. This culminated in a 30-year teaching career specializing in gifted education. Lynette was awarded many honors during her career including being presented by the mayor of Paducah the Duchess Award for contributing to the well-being of the community.
In 1999, Lynette retired from teaching but gardening wasn’t captivating enough. She began a second career as Executive Director of the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE). Lynette’s impassioned advocacy for Kentucky’s gifted and talented children has impacted countless children, their educators, and their families. She served for KAGE as Executive Director for 23 years. Lynette was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by the governor of Kentucky for her noteworthy contributions in education and outstanding service.
She is preceded in death by her father, Bill and Mother, Sylvia. She is survived by her sister, Annettia B. Wisehart and husband Kent of Murray; brother William Douglas Baldwin of Golo; nephew, Bryan Allen Dotson of Benton; nephew Gary Scott Dotson and wife Natalie of Cincinnati, Ohio; nephew William Albrit “Brit” Baldwin and wife Carol of Beaverton, Oregon; niece, Sandy Baldwin of Virginia Beach, Virginia; great-nieces and great-nephews, Evan and Cale Dotson of Benton, Lane, Foster, and Kendall Dotson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Olivia and Vivian Baldwin of Beaverton, Oregon; and aunt, Mrs. Frank Baldwin of Illinois.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. The service will follow at 1 p.m.with Kent Wisehart officiating. Burial will be at Spence Chapel Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the foundation established to continue Lynette’s educational life work. Contributions can be made to the Lynette Baldwin KAGE Scholarship for teachers. Learn more at https://kagegifted.org/lbaldwinscholarship/.
