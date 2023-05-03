Lynda Songer, 87, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
Mrs. Songer was born in Elgin, Illinois, on March 9, 1936, to the late Bill Cremer and Bernice Andrus. She was a graduate of Southern Illinois University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Education. She also had master’s degrees in Special Education, Secondary Education and Elementary Education from Penn State University, University of London and Sacramento State University. She used her education first as a teacher and then as a principal. After retirement and relocation to Paducah, she continued to substitute teach for the McCracken County School System into her 70’s. Lynda was a dedicated member of Grace Episcopal Church who enjoyed a long marriage and long, successful career in education. She was an avid reader and knitter and will be remembered for her strong, sometimes opinionated, personality.
Lynda is survived by two daughters, Martha Huggins of Paducah and Amy Thompson of Paducah; one son, Roy Songer (Peggy) of Princeton, Indiana; four half-sisters, Sally Odle, Beth Biggs, Mary Mell and Carla Pulliam; one half-brother, Dick Cremer; two grandchildren, Daniel Huggins (Melissa) of Marion, Illinois, and Johnny Thompson of Louisville, Kentucky; and one great-grandson, Caden Huggins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dan Songer; her mother and stepfather, Bernice and Floyd Andrus; her father, Bill Cremer; one half-sister, one step sister, one half brother and two step brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church with Rev. Charles Uhlik officiating.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Made to Stay, PO Box 7802, Paducah, KY 42002.
