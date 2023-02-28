KARNAK, Ill. — Lynda Parker, 86, of Karnak, passed away at 4:54 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Southgate Nursing Home in Metropolis.
She was born on April 1, 1936, to Arthur and Dillie (Hawkins) Dick in Grantsburg. She married Warren “Hoot” Parker on Oct. 29, 1955, and preceded her in death on May 10, 1995.
She owned and operated Hoots Drive-in for many years.
Survivors include sons, Shane “Bear” Parker and Kerry (Chrystal) Parker; grandchildren, Karly Parker Burk, Katie Parker Barfield, and Dakota Parker; great grandsons Sage and Hunter Parker; niece, Susie; other relatives and many friends.
Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by Hoot’s parents, Alvin Ray “AR” and Leona Parker; brother, Jean (Olivia) Dick; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette
The family will hold private graveside services at Ohio Chapel Cemetery at Grand Chain. Words of inspiration will be spoken by Tammy Horn and Steve Heisner. The service will be broadcast on the Crain Funeral Home & Cremation Service Facebook page starting on Tuesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Ohio Chapel Cemetery, 18 River Crest Lane, Grand Chain, IL 62941.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home in Ullin.
