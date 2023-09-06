HICKORY — Lynda G. Smith, of Hickory, passed away Sept. 2, 2023, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.
Lynda was a member of Seven Oaks Church of Christ in Mayfield. She worked several jobs in Mayfield, including Merit Clothing and other businesses.
Lynda is survived by her son, Jody Smith of Paducah.
Preceding Lynda in death is her husband of 59 years, Alonzo Joe Smith, and her parents, George and Eula (Gough) Glisson.
There will be no services held. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lynda’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
