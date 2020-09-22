Lyn Hinchey Carroll, 66, of Paducah, died on Friday, September 18, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired hairdresser, U.S. Army veteran, and of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are two sisters, Kelly Brandon of Paducah and Lori Bryant of Ledbetter; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Hinchey and Dean Bomar Hinchey; a brother; two sisters; a great-nephew; and a great-niece.
Friends may 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Prayers will begin at 6:30 p.m. and military honors at 7 p.m. by the VFW.
The service will be private.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.