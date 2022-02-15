BROOKPORT, Ill. — Lyle Eugene Harris, 84, of Brookport, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Lyle was a retired farmer, U.S. Army Veteran, and attended Twelve Oaks Baptist Church.
Surviving is his wife, Norma Harris of Brookport; two daughters, Lori Harris and Jennifer Harris both of Brookport; one brother, Orlis Harris of Brookport; three sisters, Althy Ruth Phelps of Calvert City, Kentucky, Maxine Elder of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, Mildred Redfearn of Greenville, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Elsie Harris.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
