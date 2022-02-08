Lydia M. Hicks, 88, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Hicks was born in Harlan County, Kentucky on January 16, 1934, to the late Milton and Addie Day. She was a devoted mother and housewife who used her home to also support other families through her childcare. Lydia loved children and could often be found working in the nursery at church or teaching Children’s Church. She was a faithful servant of God and devout member of Victory Assembly Worship Center. She was also a seamstress who loved to sew. Lydia will be remembered as a beloved mother and spouse who loved her church and God.
Lydia is survived by her daughter, Rhoda Hicks (fiancé, Ronnie Jenkins) of Paducah; her son, Michael Hicks (Michelle) of Paducah; two sisters, Brenda Jackson and Teresa Lambright; three brothers, Jesse Day, Dan Day and Nathan Day; three grandchildren, Daniel Dryden, Danny Wood, Jr., and Kristy Brown (Noah); two great-grandchildren, Katelynn Elrod and McKayla Colgan; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William Hicks, Sr.; one daughter, Marcella May; one son, William “Buddy” Hicks, Jr.; three sisters and four brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Gary DeRossett officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from noon until the service time of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
