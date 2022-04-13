Luvirta Shaw, 91, of Paducah, died at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a member of Ninth Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by one son, Jimi Wade Shaw, Sr., two sisters and four brothers. Her parents were Edd and Effie Luallen Robinson.
She is survived by two sons, Barry Shaw and Reginald Shaw both of Paducah; three daughters, Brenda Harriford of Nashville, Tennessee, Sherry Ray of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and Carolyn Nance of Paducah; 12 grandchildren; one step-grandson; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; three sisters; Tresea Neil Hurd and Dorothy Richardson both of Corinth, Mississippi, and Marie Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Ninth Street Church of Christ with Mark Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 — 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear a mask.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
