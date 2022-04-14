Luther S. (Goober) Johnson Jr., 80, of Paducah, died at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home.
He was a member of New Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and retired from the maintenance department at the United States Enrichment Corporation and was a veteran in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents Luther S. Johnson, Sr. and O. Z. Sherrill Johnson, two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jacqulyn Johnson of Paducah; three sons, Craig Johnson, Curtis Johnson of Nashville, Tennessee, and Corey Johnson of Paducah; one daughter, Crystal Thompson of Paducah; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vanessa Blakemore and Edna Watson both of Rock Island, Illinois; three brothers, Percy Johnson and Hildry “Squirrel” Johnson both of Paducah and Rev. Larry Johnson of Dallas, Texas; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with Revs. Larry Johnson and Eric McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Friends may call from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday at the church.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All in attendance are required to wear a mask.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
