GARLAND, Texas — Luther Hollis Easley, 90, of Garland, and formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away at 3:29 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, in Richardson.
He was a member of the Pryorsburg Independent Bible Methodist Church and was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.
Mr. Easley is survived by his daughter, Betsy (Kem) Albritton of Garland; his six grandchildren Jill Tucker of Paducah, Kentucky, Jeremy Albritton of Haslet, Jason Albritton of Garland, Jessica Wade of Owensboro, Kentucky, Jacob Wade of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Josh Wade of Owensboro, Kentucky; three great-grandchildren, Colby Tucker of Phoenix, Arizona, Addison Blythe of Haslet, and Avery Albritton of Haslet; his two sisters, Francis Ahart of Murray, Kentucky, and Robbie Bazzell of Murray, Kentucky; his two brothers, Donnie Easley of Murray, Kentucky and Ollie Easley of Mayfield, Kentucky; several nieces & nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June C. Easley; daughter, Cathy Stubblefield; his son, Roy Wade; two sisters- Glynda Easley and Bernice Cope; one brother- James Easley; parents, Luther T. & Mary Bird Harvel Easley.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky, with Rev. Mickey Fowler and David Kennemore officiating. Burial will follow in the Wingo Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Albritton, Jason Albritton, Colby Tucker, Jeremy Tucker, Richard Cope, and Tommy Hicks.
