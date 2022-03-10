Luther E. Carney, 77, of Paducah, passed away at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Luther, or “L.E.” to many of his friends, was born in Paducah on Saturday, Feb. 17, 1945, to Ernest and Lucille Carney. He was a graduate of Lone Oak High School and attended Paducah Community College. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany with the Third Armory Division. He was a member of the Paducah Masonic Lodge #127 and a member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Carney is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol J. Scott Carney; his daughter, Stephanie Spieler (Peter) of Santa Barbara, California; his son, Brad Carney of Nashville, Tennessee; his sister, Doris Jean Englert of Paducah; his brother Cornelius “Cotton” Carney of Newport, North Carolina; his grandchildren, William, Lucas and Brooke Spieler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Lucille Rollins Carney; his grandson, Scott Spieler.
A graveside funeral service with military honors is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mayfield, with Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Sr. officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner and Orr Funeral Home with 1 p.m. Masonic funeral rites.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7680 New Hope Church Rd. Paducah, KY 42001; or American Legion Post 26, 211 S. 7th St. Mayfield, KY 42066; or Masonic Lodge #127, 2340 Jackson St. Paducah, KY 42003.
