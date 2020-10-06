LuluBelle M. Walls Estep, 82, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
LuluBelle was a member of the Holy House of Prayer and Victory Assembly Worship Center. She was a homemaker and a member of the Oneida Nation Indian Tribe. LuluBelle loved to play the guitar, banjo, accordion, keyboard, organ, and harmonica.
LuluBelle is survived by two daughters, Linda Walls and Rose Walls both of Paducah; two sons, Raymond Walls of Paducah and Eugene Walls Jr. (Rhonda) of Temple, Georgia; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale Peters of Green Bay, Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Walls; her second husband, Elbert Estep; six sisters and nine brothers. Her parents were, Finley Peters Sr. and Evelyn Smith Peters.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Gary DeRossett officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and a minimum of six feet of distancing within Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a white balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com or call 270-534-4200 to send a hug by 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020. You may also leave a message of sympathy and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.