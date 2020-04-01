Lula Mae Williams, 87, of Paducah, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, 9:38 p.m. at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church and retired from the DeKalb County, Georgia School system as a dietician.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Williams and Effie Mae Glass Williams and a brother.
She is survived by her husband, Wildridge H. Williams of Paducah; two sons, Mark Williams of Columbus, Ohio; Tim Williams of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren; a sister, Catherine Matthews of Chicago, Illinois; six brothers, Tommie Williams, Clifton Williams, Charles Williams, Mack Williams, William Terry McHenry and Kenneth Williams, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In compliance with the Kentucky Funeral Homes set forth by Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association services will be private.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
