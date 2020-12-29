HARDIN — Luenell Carrol, 91, of Hardin, died at The Farms at Puryear, Tennessee, on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
She was born in Sharpe, on January 22, 1929, to the late John Alton and Susie Miller Alton. Mrs. Carrol worked at Murray Hosiery Mills. She got her GED and received her LPN degree in November of 1969 in Murray. She received her RN degree in 1973 from Paducah Community College in Paducah and worked at Lourdes Hospital. Mrs. Carrol would tell everyone she knew to follow their dreams. Mrs. Carrol loved her Lord and loved God’s word. She was a dedicated member of the Coles Campground United Methodist Church. She and her husband of 69 years enjoyed camping for over 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Carrol, who died in 2015, as well as one grandson, Michael Don Bailey, who died in 1969.
Mrs. Carrol is survived by one daughter, Laurel Jean Bailey and husband Don of Hazel; two grandchildren, Amy McClain of Hardin and Carol Newby and husband Justin of Grafton, Wisconsin; and three great-grandchildren, Kyle and Alyssa McClain and Paige Newby.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Rev. Ronnie Burkeen and Rev. Robert McKinney will officiate, and burial will follow in the Coles Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Coles Campground United Methodist Church, c/o Debbie Lassiter, 1708 Magnolia Drive, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.