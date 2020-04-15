WINGO — Ludine Wooten, 93, of Wingo died at 11:15 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at Mills Health & Rehab Facility.
She was a member of Wingo Baptist Church and a retired seamstress from the former Merit Clothing Company.
She is survived by two sisters, Evelyn Tucker of Warren, Michigan, and Linda Watts of Wingo; a brother, Harlan Parchman of Hickory; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert “Alb” Wooten Jr.; two sons, Larry Dale Wooten and Albert Keith Wooten; six brothers; and three sisters. Her parents were Waylon and Ora Weaks Parchman.
Private family graveside services will be held at Wingo Cemetery with the Rev. David Gargus officiating.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
