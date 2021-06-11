Ludene Wilcox, 89, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Ludene was a retired telephone operator, having worked for Bell South and Lourdes Hospital and she was a homemaker. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis and attended Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
Ludene is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Adams of Paducah; son, David Wilcox of Nashville, Tennessee; grandsons, Jacob Adams of Tampa, Florida, and Jordan Adams of Athens, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Mia Gonzalez; brother, James Cozart of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
Ludene was preceded in death by her parents, Omar and Bessie Mae (Fulgham) Cozart; husband of 63 years, Robert Wilcox; son-in-law, Carl E. Adams; brothers, Kenneth Cozart and Cletus Cozart.
Memorials may be made in Ludene’s name to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, Kentucky 42002.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
