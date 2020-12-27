Luda M. Johnson, 90, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
Luda was born in Paducah on April 8, 1930, to the late Terry and Grace Taylor. She taught school for over 35 years. Luda enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing bridge and traveling. She was a member of Reidland Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Jack D. Johnson and wife, Daniele of Paducah; four grandchildren, Charlotte, Makayla, Jimmy and Audrey; great-grandchildren, Julia, Olivia, Wayne, Michael, Myles, Eme, Eli, Elizabeth; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Jim R. Johnson; her daughter, Virginia White; her parents; four sisters; two brothers; and a grandson, Shawn White.
A funeral service for Luda will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020,
at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with burial to follow at Unity Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Mercy Health Foundation, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or Reidland Baptist Church, 5559 Benton Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
