Lucy Quimby, 96, of Paducah, passed away at 9:42 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Paducah. She was born in Corbin, December 27, 1924, to the late John Thomas Baker and Nancy Lee Lawson Baker. Lucy was a saleslady for Tot-n-Teen Children’s Clothing Store. She was a member of West End Baptist Church and was the first Pink Lady at Western Baptist Hospital.
Lucy is survived by her daughter, Beverly Quimby of Paducah; two sons, Tom Quimby, and wife, Jan, of Hickman, and Joel Quimby of Paducah; five grandchildren, Whitney (Tony) Bowling Howard, Tracy (Toby) Quimby Leonard, Adrienne (Michael) Bowling Clark, Stephanie (Jack) Quimby Southern and Matthew Quimby; 16 great-grandchildren, Andrew Leonard, Emily (Gordon) Hopkins Beck, Brecksyn Clark, Connor (Lindsey) Howard, Alex Clark, Austin Howard, Abigail Clark, Lily (KenJohn) Clark Mendiola, Nathaniel (Kaitlin) Hopkins, Reese Howard, Nick Shreves, Alexis Leonard, Nora Howard, Ellie Clark, Bella Southern, and Maddie Quimby; nine great-great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Leonard, Addisyn Beck, John Michael Mendiola, Oakley Beck, Maverick Lucas Mendiola, Iris Beck, Ezekiel George Mendiola, Oakley Hight, and Willow Clark; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Edmund Quimby; daughter-in-law, Amy Quimby; three sisters, three brothers, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tom Quimby officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
