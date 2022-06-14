Lucy Nell Ruth Easley Tedrick, 92, of Marion, died June 10, 2022, at Crittenden Community Hospital.
She was the former owner and operator of Lucy’s Hair Stylist Salon and Cosmetology School in Harvey, and after her conversion to Christianity she became a Minister of the Gospel, evangelist all over America and other countries and a Pastor of the Marion Church of God. Lucy also had great respect for our Veterans and was a tremendous supporter of them as well as Gideons International.
Survivors include her sisters, Bonnie Lee Hartley and Lula Ellen Gilmore both of Nashville, Tennessee, and Minnie Wanda Ditty of Springfield, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Tedrick; parents, Lorenza Alfred and Minnie Latisha Easley; and siblings, Lyell E. Easley, Virginia Flanery, Woody H. Easley, Alfred Leroy Easley, R.G. Easley, Robert B. Easley, Vandella Mae Easley, Mary Jane Rowe, James Alfred Easley, Gladys Pearl Delnagro, Gleaford E. Easley, Willard H. Easley and Harry V. Easley.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday June 18, 2022, at the Marion Church of God with interment to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Marion Church of God and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Donations may be made to Gideon’s International.
Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
