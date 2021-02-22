Lucille Voytas, 84, of Paducah, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family and friend when she left this earthly life.
She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. Lucille was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all that knew her. She enjoyed cooking, canning and Christmas cooking for family. Lucille had a great sense of humor, never met a stranger and loved shopping and traveling.
Survivors include companion and
friend of 32 years,
Joe Tilley of Paducah; a daughter, Angela Reed and fiancé Daryl Gardner of Paducah; two grandchildren, Lorie Reed of Marion, Illinois, and Julie Reed of Tokyo, Japan; a sister, Gerline (Jim) Goodman of Paducah; a brother, Charles Robert (Paula) Herrington of Calvert City; sister-in-law, Doris Herrington of Paducah; brother-in-law, Dan C. Carden of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willaim “Bill” Voytas; parents, Charlie Lee Herrington and Violet Lucille Hale Herrington; son-in-law, Michael Reed; one sister, Zelma Carden; one brother, Pete Herrington; and one nephew, James L. Goodman.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Leonard Cemetery in Marshall County with Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Arrangements are with Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
