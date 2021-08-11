PRESTONSBURG — Lucille Haywood, 88, of Prestonsburg, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City.

She was a homemaker and member of Fitzpatrick Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Steve Haywood of Prestonsburg and Ben Haywood of Clarksville, Tennessee; a daughter, Vivian Choat of Eddyville; two sisters, Norma Jean Ogden of Taylor, Michigan, and Leslie Martin of Morehead; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Earl Haywood; a brother; and three sisters.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jed Ramey officiating.

Interment will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the funeral home.

Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.

