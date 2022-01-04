Lucille Brasher, 93, of West Paducah, passed away at 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Stonecreek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah. She was born on Aug. 28, 1928, in Massac County, Illinois, to the late George McDerman and Priscilla Clanahan McDerman. Lucille was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard.
Lucille is survived by her two daughters, Renee Gill of West Paducah, and Linda Morphew and husband, Tony, of Smithland; brother, Herbert Lowell McDerman and wife Shirley; four grandchildren, Ronda (Heath) Cartwright, Brian (Melissa) Gill, Shane Morphew and Dustin Morphew; five great-grandchildren, Kaitie (Tyler) Jackson, Noah (Emma) Cartwright, Emily (Matt) Mergens, Faith Morphew and Jordyn Morphew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Edward Brasher; her son-in-law, Randy Gill; and her parents.
Graveside services will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Woodville Cemetery with Shane Rust officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com
