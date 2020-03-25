WINGO — Lucille Rickman Brame, 94, of Wingo, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at 6:52 a.m. at the Green Acres Healthcare Facility in Mayfield.
She was a member of the Lebanon Church of Christ, a homemaker, and a farmer.
She is survived by her son, Phillip Brame of Wingo; two daughters, Dorothy Cox of Wingo and Darline Bryson of Cuba; a brother, Darrell “Charles” Rickman of Columbia; a sister, Billie Sue Walker of Martin, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raybon Louis Brame; a son, Freddie Ray Brame; one grandson; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; three sisters; four brothers and parents, Charlie & Dellie Holden Rickman.
In Compliance with Health and Public Safety Directives, funeral arrangements will be a private service with Chris King officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.rdbrownfh.com.
Memorial donations can be made to the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund, c/o Gayle Russell, 137 Highland Club Estate, Mayfield, KY 42066.
The Brown Funeral Home of Wingo is in charge of arrangements.
