MAYFIELD — Lucetta A. Rogers, 85, of Mayfield, died at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Mills Health & Rehab Facility.
She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
Mrs. Rogers is survived by two daughters, Teresa Cherry of Paducah and Cynthia Kennemore of Mayfield; a sister, Clysta Rowland of Paducah; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Rogers; a brother; and a sister. Her parents were Bennie D. and Lovie Kirkland Finney.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. today, November 5, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mark Dowdy officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon today at Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.