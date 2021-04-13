PRINCETON — Lt. Colonel William Dennis Lewis (AKA Denny or MOOC) born August 24, 1967, in Princeton, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at age 53 within the comfort of his home in Las Vegas surrounded by his wife and family. Denny is survived by his wife of over 15 years, Denise Pagon Lewis; father and step-mother, Dennis and Dorothy Lewis; sister, Lori Vanover; nephew, Andrew Vanover with future wife Sarah Critchfield; and not to forget his furry son, Grayson Lewis. Denny is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Mary Sue McCaslin Kukahiko and George Kukahiko.
After graduating from the University of Kentucky in 1991, Denny proudly served his country for over 23 years in the United States Air Force, living his dream as a pilot flying the F16 fighter jet. Upon retirement, Denny continued to serve his country with his RPS family, flying remotely piloted aircrafts supporting 24/7 combat operations in multiple theaters around the world. When not flying, Denny loved spending time hiking, mountain biking, cycling, skiing, and yes, even cooking! He loved to travel and continued his passion for music playing drums as he reminisced about his days with The Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps. Although life took Denny away from Princeton, he remained a number one fan of the Big Blue Nation and will live on in spirit as a proud member of the Tater Crew. Denny will be FOREVER loved and missed by his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in Denny’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Visitation will be held at Morgan’s Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021. Directly following will be a graveside service with full military honors at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the funeral home at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgansfuner
alhome.com. All hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. Friday April 16, 2021.
