METROPOLIS, Ill. — Loyeszelle Whalen, 96, of Metropolis, met her Lord and Savior face to face and heard the words Well done, good and faithful servant at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, from the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center surrounded by her family. Loy was born on March 30, 1925, in Benton, the daughter of Earl and Audrey (Stites) Neal. She married the love of her life, James “Jiggs” Whalen, on May 13, 1944 in Benton. They were blessed with 77 years of marriage.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens. We would ask those attending please wear a face covering.
Loy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Metropolis.
Loy is survived by her husband, James “Jiggs” Whalen; children, Karen Kaufer and husband George, Trisha Gould and husband Lance, Keith Whalen and wife Chen, Tim Whalen and wife Kim; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Mildred Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Loy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eugene Neal, Arthur Neal and Frank Neal.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday evening, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Loyeszelle’s name to First Baptist Church, 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Bucella, Christopher Reyes, Patrick Whalen, Jeremy Whalen, Randy Hencken, Andrew Beal and Jonathan Williams.
Music will be provided by Karen Wemhoener, pianist.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.