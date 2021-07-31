METROPOLIS — Loyd Wilbert Fick, 101, of Metropolis, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis with Brent Easton officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
He was born in rural Massac County on Aug. 24, 1919, one of seven children. In 1940, he married Dorothy Fuqua and had two sons, Robert and Charles Wayne.
Loyd worked for 29 years at the Good Luck Glove Factory while buying, selling, and hauling livestock, and trading horses. Later on, he worked at Souders Livestock sale barn and Allied Chemical in Metropolis. After retiring, he enjoyed fishing and mostly collecting cast iron horse-drawn implement seats, acquiring a very large collection. Loyd was a member of the Weaver Creek Baptist Church in Metropolis.
Loyd was a kind-hearted man that never spoke ill of anyone. In the past 10 years, he resided in an assisted living and two nursing homes. Not once did he complain or speak a cross word about a facility or health care worker. In fact, he enjoyed their company and loved each and every one of them. The family would especially like to thank the health care workers at Southgate for the exceptional care and friendship they provided to Loyd.
Loyd is survived by his son, Robert and wife Terry of Grand Chain; daughter-in-law, Rosa Lee Fick of Grand Chain; two grandchildren, Rachel Rhoades (Andy) of Johnston City and Stephen Fick (Lisa) of Leavenworth, Kansas; three great-grandchildren, Laura Vaughn (Raymond) and Emily English (Dustin) of Metropolis and Tyler Fick of Leavenworth, Kansas; great-great-grandson, Noah Vaughn; one sister, Mary Alice Collins (Noel) of Bruce, MS; one brother, John of Vienna; one sister-in-law, Vanda Lee Fick of Paducah, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Lydia Hinners Fick; one son, Charles Wayne; two wives, Dorothy Fuqua and Eva Davis; three sisters, Verna Gurley, Freda Fuqua, and Lowanda Farris; one brother, Edward Fick; and special friend, Ruth Metcalf.
Visitation will be from 1 — 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Loyd’s name to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-miller
Pallbearers will be Stephen Fick, Tyler Fick, Ronnie Fick, Ryan Fick, Keith Fick, Stephen Collins.
