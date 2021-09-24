METROPOLIS, Ill. — Lowell “Preach” Konemann, 84, of Metropolis, born May 29, 1937, to William and Nina Smith Konemann, went home to our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. He passed away at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Dale Harrell officiating. There will be no visitation. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Preach was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Paducah. Preach lived his life helping people and the community in general. He was a civil defense director in Massac County and was a firefighter for 27 years as well as the Massac County Fire Chief for many years. During his time with the fire department, he brought the first jaws of life and brush truck to Massac County, applied for grants to obtain the current Massac County Fire Department building and wrote grants to obtain several new fire trucks. He also worked for the Massac Unit #1 school district for 25 years, as a maintenance supervisor over 11 schools for many years before settling down at Massac County Junior High before retirement. You might have also known Preach as your school bus driver. He was never one to turn someone down that was in need of help and he will be greatly missed.
Those left to carry on Preach’s memory include his two daughters, Janica Konemann of Metropolis and Tanna Shae Konemann and husband Damon of Eugene, Oregon; two grandchildren, David A. Martin and wife Melanie of Newfoundland, Canada and Jayna D. Newman and husband J.D. of Lafayette, Tennessee. He was also blessed with his great grandchildren, Abigail Rideout of Lafayette, Tennessee, and Ava and Myla Rose Martin of Newfoundland, Canada; two brothers, Donald “Pat” Konemann and wife Audrey and Robert “Bobby” Konemann and wife Barbara Sue; two sisters, Marian Landis and Shirley Bunting and husband “Butch;” two sisters-in-law, Opal Konemann and Janice K. Konemann; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years, Janice Rose Konemann; his sisters, Margie English, Jeanette Shreves and Barbara J. Johnston; three brothers, Bernard, Joe Warren and William Truman Konemann; his beloved great grandson, Ezekiel Rideout; two brothers-in-law, “Rus” English and Charles Shreves; sister-in-law, Jerlean Konemann; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Massac County Fire Department 2734 North Ave., Metropolis, IL 62960; Southern Illinois Hospice 305 South Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220; or the OCCU Foundation Fire Relief Fund PO Box 77002, Springfield, OR 97475 with Fire Relief Fund in the memo.
Pallbearers will be the Massac County Fire Department.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-
McManus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
