PIEDMONT, W. Va. — Lowell Paul Haywood, 86, died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Madison, Mississippi.
Born on Mar. 26, 1935, in Piedmont, West Virginia, Paul was the son of the late Paul Eugene and Verda Malcolm Haywood. He was buried on Oct. 4 in Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island, South Carolina.
After high school in Westernport, Maryland, Paul attended West Virginia University on an ROTC scholarship, graduating in 1958 with a degree in forestry. He then joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Bliss. He later trained troops at Fort Knox.
After he left the Army, he served in the Army Reserves. Paul began his career with West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company in 1959, working first in Manteo, North Carolina, and then for mills in Charleston, South Carolina; Luke, Maryland, and Wickliffe, Kentucky.
He retired from Westvaco in January 1998. Paul was a lifelong, faithful Methodist. With his grandsons, he enjoyed sharing his love of hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carole Davenport; by his son Scott (Denise) of Madison and their children Matthew (Katie), Caroline, and Jackson; and by his son Bryan (Becky) of Milford, Ohio, and their children Mikenna and Carson. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sister, Saundra Marple.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Center (Emory), 1762 Clifton Road, NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 or to the Gateway Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3763, Jackson, MS 39207.
