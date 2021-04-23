HARDIN — Lovella M. Pace, 83, of Hardin, died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
She was a member of Hardin Baptist Church and attended Owens Chapel Baptist Church. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by a son, Michael Pace of Hardin; a daughter, Kathy Smith; three grandchildren, Josh Smith, Jennifer Walton and Jon Pace; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elias and Gertie (Mathis) Clark; her husband of 40 years, Thomas Pace; a grandson, Timothy Pace; five sisters; and four brothers.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Spencer Starks Cemetery in Hardin. James Stom will officiate.
Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
