METROPOLIS, Ill. — Louise Watkins, 93, of Metropolis, passed away at 12:26 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Keith Tilford officiating.
Louise was a member of the First Christian Church in Metropolis.
Louise is survived by her siblings, Wilma Anderson, Charlotte Wray whom she called her movie star, and James Watkins; several nieces and nephews.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alma (Weaver) Watkins; siblings, Geneva Faughn, Margaret Fincher, Alma Watkins, Robert Watkins, Dale Watkins, John Watkins, and William Watkins.
There will not be any visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
