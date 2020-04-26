WICKLIFFE — Louise Terrell Viniard, 90, of Wickliffe, passed away at her residence on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Louise was born December 20, 1929 in Blandville to the late James Rivers and Essie Maxey Terrell. She was a member of Blandville Baptist Church where she served as the church treasurer for several years.
Louise is survived by one son, Jeff Viniard and wife, Vickie, of Gage; three grandchildren, Tyson Viniard, Melissa Scott, Courtney Link; two great-grandchildren, Mallory and Lincoln Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clois Eugene Viniard; one daughter, Kathy Jo Hobbs; four sisters, Francis Lane, Grace Luke, Nell Downs, Emily Shemwell; four brothers, Jake Terrell, Joe Terrell, J.D. Terrell and Thomas “Dock” Terrell.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a private family service will be held with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com.
