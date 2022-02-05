SYLVANIA, Ohio — Louis R. Wade, of Sylvania, Ohio, born Nov. 28, 1943, in Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 19, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was a 1961 graduate of Valley High School. Lou was a nuclear quality assurance engineer for 35 years and we were fortunate to live in many different states during his career. He was a loving family man who liked to golf, play pool and spend time at the Moose Lodge working on his bucket list (inside joke). A “Mr. Fix It”, Lou was always working on projects around the house. His passion later in life was making jerky and smoked cheeses.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy; daughters, Jennifer (Tracy) Brown and Lori (Angel) Rosado; three grandchildren, Kaitlin and Seth Brown and Julian Rosado. Also surviving are his siblings, Bob (Cee Cee) Wade, Allen (Sharon) Wade, Paulette (Mike) French and Mike (Karen) Wade along with many nieces and nephews. Lou is also survived by two daughters from a previous marriage, Lynnette and Lisa Angell. Preceding him in death are his parents, Joe and Gladys Wade and his daughter Kimberly Rene.
There will be a private memorial service held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.
