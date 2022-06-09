Louis Jacob “Louie” Simon, 74, of Paducah, was received by our Lord into everlasting life May 20, 2022.
Loving, devoted husband of Barbara L.; dedicated father to Julie (Jeff), Jill (Craig), Tamara, and Sara (Jonathon); adopted stepchildren, Mary (Dave), Annie (Tim), David, Sandy; grandfather to Jordan, Jared, Jacob, Jenna, Drake, Paige, and Josiah; adopted grandchildren, Theresa, Jonathan, Eric, Elizabeth, Lafe; brother to Peter (Nury), Marcia (Billy), Sharon (Rob), Roseanne, Karen (Jim); sister in law Maureen; close friends, Cat & Gary, Lisa & Tony, Isaac, Dennis Paulin, Dennis Provost.
Preceded in death by his wife Barbara; friend, “Gilly”; parents, Donald & Mary (DuFrane); brothers, Donnie and Mike; nephew, Steven; brother in law, Leo; and adopted grandson, Jeremiah.
Born and raised in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Louie graduated from LP Goodrich High School in 1965. After graduation, Louie enlisted in the Navy Reserves and the Army, and was honorably discharged after completing a tour in Vietnam. He received the National Defense Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Louie was employed by Wisconsin Power & Light/Alliant Energy for 41 years, most recently as a Lead Regulator Technician, during which he raised a family. In 1998, he married his soulmate, Barbara L. Simon. Soon after retiring, he and Barbara relocated to Paducah where they made a home and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. He rarely missed a Packer game.
In his younger days, Louie enjoyed golfing, fixing computers, cribbage, ham radio, and spent many days volunteering in the community and feeding the hungry. He was a proud parent and regular chaperone of a daughter in Colorguard Drumcorp.
Inurnment and shared memorial service for Louie and Barbara will take place June 11 at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He will receive full military honors. Remembrances in his name may be directed to his favorite charity, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org).
We are so thankful for the love and memories, see you one day soon, Pop.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.