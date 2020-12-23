Louis F. “Louie” Kirchhoff Jr., 79, of Paducah, passed away at 11:55 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at his home.
Louie was born in Paducah on February 6, 1941, to Louis “Big Louie” and Mayme Kirchhoff. Louie enjoyed life to the fullest and was a “people person”. His extroverted and generous personality was a driving force in the revitalization of downtown Paducah. In 1997, Louie breathed new life into downtown Paducah when, after retiring from a long career at Computer Services, Inc. he and his daughter Ginny revived Kirchhoff’s Bakery. Under Louie’s guidance, the bakery became a renowned eatery for visitors and locals alike. Kirchhoff’s Bakery, founded by Louie’s grandfather, was a cornerstone of Paducah for nearly a century and continues to this day because of his work. Louie was a kind and generous man whose personality shaped downtown Paducah, but more than that, he was a husband, father, mentor, and wonderful example to others.
Louie is survived by his daughter, Ginny Kirchhoff Elmore, of Paducah; his son, Reese Kirchhoff (Amy), of Paducah; and his protege, Josh Ryan, whom he loved as a son; as well as his grandchildren, Maddie Elmore, Sam Kirchhoff and Tate Kirchhoff.
Louie was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy “Dot” Reece Kirchhoff; his parents, Louis Frank Kirchhoff, Sr. and Mayme Deen Kirchhoff; and his sister, Francis Gebhart.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please visit www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug,” leave a message of sympathy and light a candle.
