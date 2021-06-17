Louis D. Cruse, 62, of Paducah passed away at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was a member of the Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a mechanic and construction worker having worked for Danny Cope Excavating Company.
Survivors include one daughter, Angela Cruse Boutwell of Paducah; one son, Tony Cruse of Paducah; four sisters, Kaneeta Ann Gould; Linda Modglin; Sue Hunt and Carol Spraggs all of Paducah; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother. His parents were Melvin L. and Kaneeta Futrell Cruse.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the funeral home.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
