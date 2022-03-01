BROOKPORT, Ill. — Louis E. Adams, 84 of Brookport, at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in the Mt. Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Justin Wolfe officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Louis was a US Army veteran, a retired union carpenter with Local 357 in Paducah, and a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah.
Louis is survived by his sons, Michael Adams and Gary Adams (Lisa); one grandson, Ryan Adams; and one nephew, Ronnie Dyer (Donna).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Mae (Gower) Adams; wife, Darlene S. (Underwood) Adams; one sister, Lois Dyer; and one brother, Russell Adams.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
