ARLINGTON — Louie “Jr.” Garrison, 83, of Arlington, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Jr. was born in Clinton on May 28, 1936, to the late Louie Willie Garrison and Flora Stacey Garrison. He enjoyed farming and raising livestock.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Bugg Garrison, of Arlington.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service for Jr. will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Arlington Cemetery with Greg Terry officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020.
