LATONIA — Loueva (nee Thomas) Barnbrook, 93, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Rosedale Green in Latonia. She was an analyst with the Army Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.
Survivors include siblings, Dorothy Willett, Judy Pendergast, Jimmy Thomas and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Annie (nee Ivie) Thomas, brothers Randal, Lyndal, and Ted Thomas.
At a later date, a Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Jerome Church in Fancy Farm with interment at St. Jerome cemetery.
Memorials to the charity of your choice.
Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
