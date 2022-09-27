LouElla Amis Pace, 89, of Paducah, died Saturday, Sept., 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
LouElla, was born in Paducah on Feb. 5, 1933, to the late, . She worked as a homemaker and as a retail clerk for Walmart. She was the oldest member of Destiny Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Kim Pace and Marlinda Mathis, both of Paducah; five grandchildren, Tara Woods, John Pace, Courtney Trinidad, Ashley Harmon, and Brent Burgess; and 11 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Pace was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Bobbie Neal Pace Sr.; a son, Bobbie Neal Pace, Jr.; six brothers and five sisters.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with her nephew, Don Amis and Rev. Charles Harp officiating. Burial will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Destiny Church, 990 Berger Road, Paducah, Kentucky, 42003.
