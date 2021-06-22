MURRAY — Lou Vena (McClure) McGary-Hitzler, 91, of Murray, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord surrounded by her loving family at 6 a.m. June 20, 2021.
Lou was born in Graves County, Kentucky, on March 30, 1930, to the late Osley Lonzo “Lonnie” McClure and Matronia Beecher (Futrell) McClure.
A graduate of Wingo High School, Lou, after raising a family went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Murray State University. After high school she worked at the Mayfield telephone office, she then married and raised a family and after 25 years of hard work retired as an independent insurance agent. Always looking to improve herself, she took photography classes, art classes, Dale Carnegie Courses and was a Murray, Calloway County homemaker and a Kentucky colonel.
Lou was a longtime faithful member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ (formerly Seventh and Poplar Church of Christ) where she taught Sixth Grade Boys’ Bible Class for several years. She was a strong supporter of Christian mission work worldwide. On the homefront she shined her Christian light by personally sharing her faith with others. Lou loved her family and one of her highlights was enjoyed traveling on vacations.
In addition to her parents, Lou was preceded in death by her first husband, Victor Learon McGary, and her second husband, Robert Louis Hitzler. She was preceded in death by her four siblings, Lola McClain, Govie Anderson, Osley McClure and Hazel Broach.
Lou is survived by her two loving daughters, Vicki Lynn Ragsdale (Jim Ragsdale) and Karen Lou McCuiston (Kent McCuiston). She is also survived by a devoted granddaughter, Frances Lou (McCuiston) Smith (Jack Smith), and two precious great-grandchildren, Lydia Grace Smith and Luke Garrison Smith, all of Murray. She also loved dearly her nieces and nephews who either called her “Aunt Vena” or “Aunt Lou.”
A graveside service to honor Lou McGary-Hitzler will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to: India Missions, Banner Elk Church of Christ, PO Box 1413, Banner Elk, NC 28604, Attention Don Iverson.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
