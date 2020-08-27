KUTTAWA — Lou Etta Doom, 72, of Kuttawa, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center. She was a retired Registered Nurse with Pennyrile District Health Department and a member of Kuttawa First Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son, Sean (Dawn) Cotham, Kuttawa; two daughters, Kenna (Frankie) Elkins, Kuttawa, and DeeAnn Wallace, Benton; four sisters, Wilma Russell, Kuttawa, Sue Travis, Kuttawa, “BB” (Sean) Mestan, Princeton; DeeLee (Terry) Durham, Kuttawa; five grandchildren, Caleb Wallace, Sophie Wallace, Piper Cotham, Sloan Cotham, and River Cotham; and several nieces and nephews.
Lou Etta was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Doom; her parents, John Hayden Bridges and Geneva Holt Bridges; one sister, Geneve Bridges; and two brothers, Ules Hayden Bridges and John William Bridges.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 28 at the funeral home with Bro. Carl Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Kuttawa Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Kuttawa First Baptist Church Building Fund, 316 Walnut Drive, Kuttawa, KY 42055.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by utilizing our “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to: www.lakelandchapel.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.