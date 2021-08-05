CORDOVA, Tenn. — Lou Anna Beyer Thomas, 92, of Cordova, a Paducah native, died at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

She was a lifelong Lutheran and was originally a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Paducah, Kentucky. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include two sons, Mark Thomas and Karl Thomas, both of Cordova; a grandson, Quinton Thomas; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Francis Thomas; and two sisters. Her parents were Henry Beyer and Alice Faith Beyer.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Beyer Cemetery on South Friendship Road in Lone Oak, Kentucky. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home

