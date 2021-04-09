Lorraine M. Moller, 93, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah.
Mrs. Moller is survived by a son, Paul Moller of Boise, Idaho; and a grandson, Rick Moller of Columbus, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by husband, John Moller; and a brother. Her parents were Herman and Emma Czech Ploetz.
Services are to be held in Chicago at a later date.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.