Lorraine Buchanan, 82, of West Paducah, died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn J. Buchanan of Paducah; two sons, Charles E. Buchanan of West Paducah and Joel W. Buchanan of Nashville, Tennessee; a sister; a brother; and a niece.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Buchanan.
Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Friends may call at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
