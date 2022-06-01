METROPOLIS, Ill. — Loro “Jane” Holmes, 74 of Metropolis, passed away at 4:05 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Brian Hall officiating.
Jane is survived by three daughters, Martha Sullivan (Don), Melissa Lewis (George), and Linda Rottmann Huskey (Donal); two grandchildren, Christopher Cochran and Alyse Lewis; two great grandchildren, Bentley Cochran and Christopher Cochran; one sister, Wanda Larrison; one brother, Jimmy Darnell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Obdair and Lorretta Darnell; husband, Larry Holmes; one son, Alvin Lee Rottmann Jr.; one grandson, Nicholas Cochran; one sister, Vernell Hogue; and one brother, Junior Darnell.
Visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Jane’s name to the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, PO Box 756, Osceola, WI 54020-0756. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.