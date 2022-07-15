SMITHLAND — Lorie Anne Armstrong, 58, of Smithland, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Jewish Hospital of Louisville.
Lorie was born on March 24, 1964, in Clovis, New Mexico, to J.L. Caldwell and Doris Slayton Caldwell. She enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes but she especially enjoyed sharing what she had made with those she loved. Lorie loved to travel, listen to country music, spend time with friends and enjoy a glass or two of wine. Her greatest joy in life was her daughter and two grandchildren. Lorie was a member of Relevant Church.
Lorie is survived by her daughter, Kristin Mullins (Joseph) of Ledbetter; two sisters, Donna Forsythe (Gary) of Gilbertsville, Peggy Stafford (Curt) of Grand Rivers; one brother, Ken Caldwell of Hickory; two grandchildren, Paislee Mullins and Bryson Mullins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Armstrong; her son, Corey Faughn; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: UofL Hospital Trager Transplant Center 220 Abraham Flexner Way 3rd Floor, Louisville, KY 40202.
