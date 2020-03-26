HAZEL — Lori C. Hopkins, 51, of Hazel, died at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Jamie Hopkins; sons, Christopher Hopkins, Murray, Austin Hopkins, Hazel, and Dale James Hopkins, Hazel; brother, Andy Farris; and five grandchildren.
There will be no public services due to the government mandated restrictions.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
