CALVERT CITY — Lori Elizabeth (Marcum) Colburn, 47 of Calvert City, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home. A native of Bowling Green, she was a member of Christian Fellowship Church. Lori was employed in human resources at North Wind Solutions at the Atomic Energy Commission site in McCracken County. She was a graduate of Warren East High School and received her bachelor and master of public administration degrees from Western Kentucky University. Lori was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, Epsilon Delta chapter.
Lori was instrumental in bringing Classical Conversations, a Christian homeschooling education community of hundreds of local children benefit, to McCracken and Marshall counties as a director and teacher. She also loved serving and helping meet the needs of the disadvantaged at the Family Service Society in Paducah.
Surviving are her husband of 21 years, William Chad Colburn of Calvert City; son, William Lincoln Colburn of Calvert City; daughters, Claire Elisabeth Colburn, Cate McKenna Colburn and Quinn Evangeline Colburn of all of Calvert City; father, Joseph Earnest Marcum (Susan Dawn) of Franklin; and grandmother, Naomi Collins of Franklin.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Elizabeth (Ramsey) Marcum; and grandparents, Thomas M. and Elizabeth Morgan Ramsey and Fred W. Marcum.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made in Lori’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Family Service Society, 827 Joe Clifton Dr, Paducah, KY 42001.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is serving the Colburn family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.